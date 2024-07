Israel vows severe response against Hezbollah for rocket attack that killed 12 children Fears of a wider war in the Middle East are growing after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a severe response to the rocket strike that killed 12 children and teenagers in the Golan Heights Saturday. Israel is blaming Lebanon's Hezbollah for the attack, but the militant group denies responsibility. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from the Lebanese capital of Beirut.