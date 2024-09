Israel strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah fires rockets Israel struck southern Lebanon multiple times again on Tuesday and Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel in response, with the Iran-backed group vowing to keep launching rockets until the war in Gaza ends. Officials in Lebanon say more than 500 people, including 50 children, have been killed since Monday as fears of an all-out war on Israel's northern border continue to grow. Imtiaz Tyab and Chris Livesay have more.