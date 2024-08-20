Watch CBS News

Israel recovers bodies of six Hamas hostages

Israel says it recovered the bodies of six people taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. This comes as cease-fire talks continue in the Middle East and the war rages on in the Gaza Strip. Wyre Davies with BBC News, a CBS News partner, has more.
