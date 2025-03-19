Watch CBS News

Israel intensifies military operation in Gaza

With the collapse of the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, Israel has launched ground incursions and airstrikes on Gaza, which according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, have killed more than 400 people. Ramy Inocencio reports from Tel Aviv.
