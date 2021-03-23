Live

Watch CBSN Live

Israel-Hamas violence resumes after 3-day truce

The sky remained free of rockets for only a minute after the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas came to an end. A child is among the victims in this latest outbreak of violence. Clarissa Ward reports from Gaza City.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.