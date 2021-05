Israeli officials say a cease-fire is "not on the table" until Hamas stops its rocket attacks International calls are growing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as violence continues in the Middle East. CBS News correspondents Holly Williams and Ed O'Keefe have the latest. Then, Dov Waxman, chair of The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation in Israel Studies and director of the UCLA Y and S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.