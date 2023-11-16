Israel considers deal with Hamas for temporary Gaza cease-fire in exchange for hostages Israel may consider a deal for a three-to-five-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza if some of the hostages being held by Hamas are released. CBS News' Doug Williams reports on the negotiations from Israel, and Weijia Jiang, CBS News senior White House correspondent, looks at the White House's take on the negotiations as President Biden navigates a new chapter in U.S.-China relations after his meeting with President Xi Jinping.