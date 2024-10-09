Shelter cats and dogs run frantically as Israeli bombs drop on Beirut Footage from an animal shelter in a Beirut suburb near the focal point of Israel's strikes shows cats and dogs running frantically as bombs drop. The shelter, which has rescued several animals during the war including four cats trapped under rubble, says the strikes have been causing extreme distress for the animals. As the bombing intensifies, shelter founder Razane Khatib expressed worry for the safety of the animals and said she feels hopeless about finding a place to evacuate them.