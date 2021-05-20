Live

Watch CBSN Live

Israel and Hamas agree to a cease-fire

Israel and Hamas say they have agreed to a cease-fire after 11 days of deadly conflict. Lahav Harkov, senior contributing editor and diplomatic correspondent at the Jerusalem Post, joins CBSN with more on the breaking news.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.