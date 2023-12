Israel agrees to allow U.N. trucks to drive directly into Gaza at Kerem Shalom Crossing As Israel has pressed ahead with its bombardment of Gaza, a breakthrough in aid to Gaza was announced: Israel has agreed to allow U.N. trucks to drive directly into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing. Ramy Inocencio reports from Tel Aviv, and Marwan Al Ghoul has the latest on the devastation in Gaza.