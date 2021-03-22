Live

ISIS militants known to dig in for long haul

The same ISIS militants that are in Iraq battled Syria’s army for years in Homs, a city of 650,000 people. Elizabeth Palmer reports that once the militants take over a town, getting them out is extremely difficult.
