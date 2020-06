Is it safe to go to the dentist amid COVID-19? All 50 states are now allowing routine dental care, like teeth cleanings and cavity fillings after months of handling only emergencies. But dentistry is considered one of the highest-risk professions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Tara Narula shows "CBS This Morning" how dentists are adapting to help keep staff and patients safe. She also discusses what safety measures should be in place at any doctor's office.