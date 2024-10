Is Elon Musk's $1 million election giveaway legal? Elon Musk announced Saturday he is giving away $1 million daily through Nov. 5 to swing state voters who sign a petition for his pro-Trump political action committee. Musk has already committed at least $70 million to reelect the former president. Theodore Schleifer, campaign finance reporter for The New York Times, joins "America Decides" to examine the legality of the giveaways.