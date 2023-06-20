Is criticizing Trump a winning strategy for 2024 GOP candidates? Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is continuing his criticisms of Donald Trump. Unlike the majority of the 2024 GOP field, Christie says the former president has only one person to blame for his legal woes. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and Republican strategist Doug Heye join "America Decides" to discuss if Christie is pursuing a winning strategy and the differences between Trump's indictment and Hunter Biden's plea agreement.