Is a "skinny repeal" the GOP's best hope for health care reform? Obamacare repeal seems to be stalling in the Senate as GOP lawmakers keep coming up short in vote counts. CBSN political contributor and director of Progressive Programming for SiriusXM Zerlina Maxwell and CBSN political contributor and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez join "Red & Blue" for a closer look at how lawmakers from both parties are dealing with health care and President Trump's attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.