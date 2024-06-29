Watch CBS News

Iranian presidential election goes to runoff

With turnout low, Iran's presidential election to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi is headed to a runoff between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hardliner Saeed Jalili. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Tehran.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.