Live

Watch CBSN Live

iPad exclusive: Our neighbor, the serial killer

For Nicole and James Woodard, living in Northern Miami in the early 1970s was seemingly idyllic. But on the evening of March 29, 1972, their mild mannered neighbor Paul Rowles made their quiet apartment complex a scary and deadly place to live.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.