CBS News California investigates "Sephora Kid" concerns and legislation.

Get-ready-with-me videos saturate social media feeds, targeting young girls with multi-step skincare routines where popular brands partner with kid-fluencers to create viral skincare products. The skincare industry is cashing in on so-called "Sephora kids," fueled by Gen Alpha (kids under 12). But dermatologists warn that many viral products contain anti-aging ingredients that can harm young skin, and it's hard to tell the products apart. A California lawmaker wants to restrict the sale of some anti-aging products for kids under 18. Critics say that's misguided. So, CBS News California investigative correspondent Julie Watts teamed up with her daughter's fifth-grade class and the CBS News Confirmed team to examine the risks and the proposed solutions. WATCH PART 1 - Investigating "Sephora Kid" Concerns: How skincare brands make billions selling products to tweens. WATCH PART 2 - Investigating "Sephora Kids" Solutions: Fifth-graders investigate California bill targeting anti-aging skincare sales to minors. READ MORE HERE: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/skincare-industry-products-tweens-harm-young-skin/
