Skincare brands make billions selling products, including some harmful to young skin, to tweens Skincare brands make billions of dollars annually selling stuff to children 12 and under, even though dermatologists caution against minors using some of these products that are meant for adults. The CBS News Confirmed team analyzed top kidfluencers with more than 42 million followers combined and found that 94% of their recent skincare posts did not let kids know they were getting free products or commissions from the brands they promote. That social media marketing is turning many in this generation into so-called "Sephora kids," but many don't realize that some viral products can harm young skin. Check out what happened when CBS News California investigative correspondent Julie Watts sent her 11-year-old daughter undercover shopping with her friends.