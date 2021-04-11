Live

Intelligence bulletin warns of new ISIS tactics

Just 10 days after a string of deadly terror attacks in Paris, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issue a new intelligence warning to law enforcement agencies across the country. CBSN's Contessa Brewer reports.
