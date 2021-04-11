Live

Instagram filters now inspiring baby names

Millennial parents aren't skimming through books when it comes to picking a name for their baby -- they're taking to Instagram. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more on what Instagram filters are inspiring couples to name their newborns.
