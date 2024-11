Inside the final days of the campaign in the battleground states With just two days to go before Election Day, all eyes are on the seven battleground states that are likely to determine the election. A team of CBS News correspondents join "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" from some of the battleground states: Caitlin Huey-Burns reports from North Carolina, Nikole Killion in Georgia, Kris Van Cleave in Arizona and Weijia Jiang in Pennsylvania.