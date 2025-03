Inside the court hearing on pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil's deportation case Lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil faced a federal judge in New York City. The pro-Palestinian activist and legal U.S. resident helped lead the 2024 Columbia University protests against Israel's handling of the war in Gaza. Khalil was recently detained by the Trump administration to face deportation. CBS News' Katrina Kaufman breaks down the judge's rulings.