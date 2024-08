Inside SpaceX's "Polaris Dawn" mission to attempt first commercial spacewalk Four astronauts are set to launch on Tuesday for a groundbreaking six-day mission, "Polaris Dawn," aiming to reach a record orbit 870 miles above Earth—three times higher than the International Space Station. The mission will also feature the first-ever commercial spacewalk. Mark Strassmann met the crew, who have trained for two years for this historic journey.