Inside Soul Train Awards 2021: BET celebrates 50th anniversary of Soul Train getting down It’s been 50 years since the premier of Soul Train. The Saturday morning dance and variety show became a cultural phenomenon. Although the weekly broadcast went off the air in 2006, the Soul Train legacy still lives on. Vladimir Duthier spoke with music and culture journalist Nelson George, singer-songwriter Leon Bridges , and Soul Train Awards executive producer Connie Orlando about Soul Train's impact on everything from dance to dress, and commemorating the special milestone at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem.