Live

Watch CBSN Live

Inside Soul Train Awards 2021: BET celebrates 50th anniversary of Soul Train getting down

It’s been 50 years since the premier of Soul Train. The Saturday morning dance and variety show became a cultural phenomenon. Although the weekly broadcast went off the air in 2006, the Soul Train legacy still lives on. Vladimir Duthier spoke with music and culture journalist Nelson George, singer-songwriter Leon Bridges , and Soul Train Awards executive producer Connie Orlando about Soul Train's impact on everything from dance to dress, and commemorating the special milestone at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.