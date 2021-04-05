Live

Inside Qardaha: Bashar al-Assad's hometown

As Syria's civil war rages on, many young men from Qardaha have left to fight. But despite the growing number of casualties, the area remains deeply loyal to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.
