Inside the Medicare drug price negotiations The White House says it has "beat Big Pharma" after Medicare reached agreements with manufacturers to lower the prices of 10 of the most expensive drugs in the U.S. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the negotiations will save Americans about $100 billion over 10 years after the cuts go into effect in 2026. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra joins "America Decides" to unpack the negotiations.