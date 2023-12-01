Watch CBS News

Inside Rep. George Santos' personal life and past

As Rep. George Santos faces an expulsion vote in the House, a new book is taking a look at the embattled congressman's history. Mark Chiusano, author of "The Fabulist," joined CBS News to discuss Santos' life.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.