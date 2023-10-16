Inside Gaza's humanitarian crisis as basic resources dwindle More than a week after Hamas launched its bloody terror rampage in southern Israel, killing some 1,400 people and capturing almost 200 hostages, Israel was still preparing Monday for a widely expected ground offensive in Gaza. Gaza health officials say Israel's bombardment has killed at least 2,750 people and wounded almost 10,000 others, with hundreds of children among the dead and wounded. Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, World Health Organization regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, joined CBS News to discuss the situation in Gaza.