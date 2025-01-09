Watch CBS News

Inside a U.K. couple's "secondhand wedding"

Tying the knot can be pricey, with the average cost of a wedding estimated at about $35,000. But CBS News' Leah Mishkin met a British couple who've proven you don't have to break the bank to have the wedding of your dreams.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.