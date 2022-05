Inflation remains high but slowed slightly in April Inflation remains high but slowed slightly in April, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Consumer prices are up 8.3% from one year ago, which is down 0.2% from March but still higher than what experts predicted. CBS News political contributor Sean Sullivan, a White House reporter for the Washington Post, joined CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss.