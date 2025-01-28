Watch CBS News

Indigenous people questioned about immigration

The largest indigenous tribe in the U.S., the Navajo Nation, says it's received concerning reports from its own people about immigration enforcement. Crystalyne Curley, speaker of the Navajo Nation Council, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.
