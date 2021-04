Indiana family fights to overturn teen sex offender ruling Zach Anderson, 19, goes before a judge Wednesday, fighting to save his future. He was convicted in April of having consensual sex with a 14-year-old girl. But she told him she was 17. Despite that admission, the judge put Anderson on the sex offender's registry until April 2040. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman, a former sex crimes prosecutor, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the case.