India breaks its COVID record as concerns arise over the government downplaying the crisis A top science adviser is warning India's government to prepare for a third and more devastating coronavirus wave, even as the country saw a record 412,000 new cases reported in 24 hours. Washington Post global opinions writer Rana Ayyub spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the situation in India and concerns political pressure is covering up the true extent of the crisis.