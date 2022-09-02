Watch CBS News

In fiery speech, Biden takes aim at Trump and “MAGA-Republicans”: CBS News Flash Sept. 2, 2022

In a fiery primetime speech in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, President Biden said former President Trump and “MAGA Republicans” are threatening the republic’s foundations. Mr. Biden and said Trump backer don’t respect the Constitution. NASA is set to try for a second time to launch its Artemis rocket Saturday. And Serena and Venus Williams lost their doubles match at the U.S. Open. It likely marks the end of Serena's doubles career.
