Impact of Trump's "Muslim Ban" 5 years later Five years ago, then President Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned people from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 ​days. While that order has since been reversed under the Biden administration, many families are still feeling the impacts. Rowaida Abdelaziz, an investigative reporter for HuffPost, joined CBS News' Lilia Luciano to discuss.