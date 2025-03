Impact of Trump tariffs against Mexico, Canada and China President Trump's threat of tariffs against Mexico and Canada has been realized with the U.S. imposing a 25% tariff on nearly all goods imported from those two countries. An additional 10% tariff has also been added to the existing measures against China, bringing the tariffs against Beijing up to 20%. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more on how the world is reacting and the immediate impact of the measures.