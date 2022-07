Impact of Shinzo Abe's assassination on Japan The White House says it's "shocked and saddened" over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The 67-year-old was shot during a campaign event in Nara, Japan. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from Tokyo, and CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Michelle Miller speak with author and lawyer Gordon Chang about how unprecedented this attack is in Japan.