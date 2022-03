How the Russia's invasion on Ukraine is impacting Poland Poland has been staunchly opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While Poland has not directly joined the fight, it has welcomed more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees and is allowing the U.S. to station troops near its borders with Ukraine to deter Russia from invading further into Europe. Lee Feinstein, former U.S. Ambassador to Poland and professor at Indiana University, joined CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss.