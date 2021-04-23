Live

Watch CBSN Live

Impact of FBI's email probe on Clinton campaign

CBS News political director and "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the latest October surprise in the 2016 race and the growing backlash against FBI director James Comey.
