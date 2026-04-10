IMF chief says she's concerned about cybersecurity risks posed by Anthropic's latest AI model Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, says the organization is concerned about cybersecurity risks posed by Claude Mythos, Anthropic's latest artificial intelligence model. "We are very keen to see more attention to the guardrails that are necessary to protect financial stability in a world of AI," she tells "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan in an interview airing Sunday.