Illusionist David Copperfield discusses new book and reflects on magic, family and the future David Copperfield, the most successful commercial magician of all time, is more than four decades into his career and still putting on shows every day. His recently released book, “David Copperfield’s History of Magic,” takes readers through the legendary figures of illusion. Jeff Glor spoke with the illusionist about magic, family, the past and the future.