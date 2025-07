ICE head Todd Lyons says agents will arrest anyone in U.S. illegally, not just criminals Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told Camilo Montoya-Galvez in an exclusive interview that his agents are "always focused on the worst of the worst," but they will arrest any undocumented immigrants, not just those with serious criminal records. Lyons also said ICE will keep conducting worksite arrests — and will crack down on companies that employ people in the U.S. illegally.