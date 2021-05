"I killed my two children": Mom's chilling 911 call Indiana mother Brandi Worley, 31, was sentenced to 120 years in prison Monday after she pleaded guilty to killing her 7-year-old son Tyler and 3-year-old daughter Charlee in November 2016. In a chilling 911 call, Worley is heard calmly confessing, “I just stabbed myself and I killed my two children.” Jill Glavan reports for WTTV.