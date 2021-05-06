Live

Hurricane Ophelia churning in the Atlantic

Hurricane Ophelia is churning toward Ireland and the United Kingdom and is expected to hit on Monday. The Category 3 storm, uncommon for the region, will likely hit Western England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.
