Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hurricane Maria clobbers Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has taken a beating from Hurricane Maria, the strongest storm to hit the U.S. territory in nearly 90 years. Maria made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane and took its time tearing across the island. David Begnaud reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.