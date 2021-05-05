Live

Hurricane Jose strengthens to Category 4 storm

Hurricane Irma isn't the only powerful storm out there. Hurricane Jose has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean. CBS News weather producer David Parkinson joins CBSN to discuss.
