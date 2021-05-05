Live

Hurricane Irma's storm surge

Hurricane Irma's greatest threat might not be what most expect. Rick Luettich, director of the Institute of Marine Sciences at UNC-Chapel Hill, joins CBSN to discuss the science and dangers behind a storm surge.
