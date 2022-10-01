CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Rescuers continue search for Hurricane Ian survivors
Conway says Trump "wants his old job back;" would like to announce within weeks
Russians shell civilian evacuation convoy, killing 20, Ukrainian official says
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
Stocks sink to new low for 2022 as recession fears mount
Arizona judge rejects request to pause abortion ban
Putin announces annexations of 4 Ukraine regions despite global outcry
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Army officers appear on state TV in Burkina Faso to declare new coup
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina
Just two days after Hurricane Ian demolished parts of southwest and central Florida, the powerful storm took aim at South Carolina. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassman is in Myrtle Beach with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On