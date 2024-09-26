Watch CBS News

Hurricane Helene strengthens to Category 4

Hurricane Helene strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 on Thursday as it neared Florida's Big Bend area, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell leads a special report.
